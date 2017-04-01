Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:
10. Realtor.com stitches Matterport 3-D tours into iOS app.
9. Zillow Group teases latest venture: RealEstate.com for millennials
8. Amne and ZHome, Opendoor competitors, emerge in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas
7. 8 steps for separating ideal real estate clients from your worst nightmare
6. CEO and President Rick Davidson moves aside at Century 21 Real Estate.
5. You have strong offers — cancel the open house?
4. Are expansion teams the emerging superpower of real estate?
3. 33 high-return promotional ideas that clients will love — and remember
2. San Antonio Board of Realtors to hold vote on whether to eject directors
1. The rise of the next-generation 100% commission brokerage
Comments