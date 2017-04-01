Luck is the residue of design

Jan Newsome · Commented on 33 high-return promotional ideas that clients will love — and remember

This year I placed a St. Patrick’s Day word puzzle in the paper. It was in the shape of a clover. I wrote a cute story about the celebration and incorported the words that were to be found by highlighting them in green.

I gave out 1 prize if 25 words found, 2 prizes for 30 words and 3 prizes for 38 or more. Prior arrangements were made at our local bakery, ice cream shop and candy shop. All puzzles had to be validated by me so the local residents would all come to my office to get their puzzle validated. I had lines out my door every day and phone calls to make sure I would be in the office. It was the greatest success ever. People brought their kids in there who completed the puzzle. People loved it and I became such a hit, it was amazing.

‘The more fragile we become’

Bob Whitney · Commented on The rise of the next-generation 100% commission brokerage

For all the naysayers, I have only one comment from someone smarter than I am.

Don Peppers wrote an article for Forbes magazine called, “Biggest Business Challenge: Escaping the Past”, in which he writes:

The more we simply make minimal accommodations to deal with a radically changed environment (even if the change is gradual), the more fragile we become. Businesses fall into the same trap all the time. They stretch and stretch to accommodate a changed environment until they are too fragile, with no fallback position, no redundant capacity. They become fragile, so they are catastrophically vulnerable to the first disruptive innovation, or the first unanticipated regulatory change.

Honoring your word

Dennis Murphy · Commented on You have strong offers — cancel the open house?

Good article, thanks! I only disagree with the statement that it is up to the seller to decide if the Open House should be held after an offer is accepted. My firm and my agents start marketing an Open House 10 days before the actual event. If we get an accepted offer 2 days before, we now have spend more than a week marketing the Open House, so we still hold it. We will inform people attending that we have an offer accepted, but we had to honor our word and open the house as advertised. We set this expectation with our seller clients from the start – if we advertise & market it, it happens. This allows my agents to plan way ahead, and spend time marketing an event they know will happen. And they can use that OH to solicit back up offers on the house, as well as discuss real estate with every potential buyer or seller that comes through the house.

Legal landmines

Joel Gabrelow · Commented on 8 steps to separating ideal real estate clients from your worst nightmare

Growing up in Los Angeles, I had to smile about the comment regarding Century City. Aside from the fact that there was some great restaurants and nightclubs, the place was crawling with attorneys. Where did many buy their homes? The are many areas nearby by Century City that can be perlious when it comes to residential real estate, such as, the coast line with its eroding cliffs, like Pacific Palisades and Malibu. Homes in the canyons, such as Bel Air, Laurel, Coldwater and the Hollywood Hills. Since most of these had high price points, buyers had money to fund lawsuits against agents, builders and seller’s. I think these are contributing factors to this very day.

Baby face

Jeffrey Peters · Commented on A young agent’s take on how to succeed in real estate

Great advise! I am also a young Realtor at the age of now 32. However, the outward appearance looks as if I were in my early 20’s. Once a client hears my story and I [engage] with their life everything becomes positive. I don’t like to focus on myself however I have to break the ice of trust appearing so young!

Top comments are compiled by Inman’s editorial staff in no particular order.