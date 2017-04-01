Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

March 27

Weichert Financial Services announced that Bob Groody has been named president. “We are happy to welcome Bob as the new leader of the Weichert Financial Services team,” said Aram Minnetian, chief operating officer of the Weichert Companies, in a statement. “I am pleased to say that Bob, with his proven track record of success and an extensive background in our industry, is ideally suited to lead Weichert Financial Services through the next stage of its evolution and growth.”

March 29

Carol Tomé, EVP and CFO of The Home Depot, is the new chair of The Policy Advisory Board (PAB) of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. “Carol will be an outstanding leader for the Policy Advisory Board,” said Chris Herbert, managing director of the Joint Center, in a statement. “She brings a rich perspective on the US housing market and invaluable experience in building bridges between industry, policy, and academia that is at the heart of the Joint Center’s mission.”