Should the U.S. Census Bureau ask citizens about their sexual orientation and gender identity, or is that information best kept private?This question might seem simple, but it includes homeownership nuances that could influence our understanding of who buys houses in this country.Last week, the Census Bureau said that it would not include a question in the 2020 census asking Americans to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity. It said that it mistakenly proposed including the question and has "corrected" that mistake."Adding these questions should not be viewed as a partisan or political task. Doing so merely acknowledges the fact that LGBT people live in the United States and have unique experiences and struggles," said John Graff, a Los Angeles-based real estate broker who heads the NAGLREP (National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals) Policy Committee. What the census counts -- and what it doesn't Right now, the Census Bureau coun...