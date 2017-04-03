Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Drawbotics provides creative visual services to enhance real estate marketing materials. Platforms: Browser-agnostic Ideal for: All size teams and offices; agents who sell new developments; luxury high-rise listing offices Top selling pointsIn-app reviews, feedback and edits Project tracking New development moduleTop concerns Company goals include becoming website provider and marketing content creator, which would put them into a tremendously competitive market. What you should know Like HouseLens and BoxBrownie, Drawbotics lets agents request creative imaging services for everything from virtual staging and exterior renderings to single-room photo touch-ups.The company has been growing quickly in Europe and launched here in January.Drawbotics' backend project oversight tools allow users to create and buy new projects, upload images and m...
- After expanding quickly in Europe, Drawbotics launched in the U.S. in January.
- Creative services include virtual staging, exterior renderings, interior editing and 3-D modeling.
