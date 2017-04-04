Real estate agents who use Riley, a concierge service that sends text messages on behalf of agents, sometimes wake up to a treat that's better than breakfast in bed: buttered-up leads.The "text center" has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and now the company has clinched $3.1 million in funding, fresh off its graduation from the prestigious startup accelerator Y Combinator.Riley is one of a growing number of alternatives to traditional inside sales assistants (ISAs) that can help agents boost the return on investment of lead-generation products. Other options include customer relationship management systems (CRMs) with auto-responders, lead-“scrubbing” call centers and virtual assistants. Lightning-fast response time Riley stands out because it uses real people to cultivate leads exclusively through text messages.Riley concierges respond to leads within minutes of receiving inquiries from sources such as listing portals and Facebook ads. Then ...
