Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty agent Lisa Douglas posted a Facebook video ad telling her market’s homeowners about her mad pre-approval skills.

Twenty-two thousand views, 53 reactions, 5 comments and 11 listings later, Douglas’ story shows that a little creativity and willingness to experiment with multimedia can go along way on social media’s top dog.

Here are 10 more ideas to revive or boost your next go at snagging new clientele on Facebook.

1. Narrow your market

When you try to reach everyone, you might reach no one. Use Facebook’s targeting tools to snag your ideal client.

2. Leverage your expertise

Create the ultimate homebuyer/homeseller checklist or a resource for those in the daunting process of moving.

3. Post a just-listed ad

A respondent in Inman’s survey on Facebook lead generation said: “I had over 100 likes, 45-plus comments and shares on a just-listed paid ad. The open house was packed both Saturday and Sunday. We received multiple offers the first weekend, and the home sold over list,” a California agent said.

Here’s an example!

4. Get into video

Not comfortable in front of the camera? No problem! Film your community or do voiceovers.

Heather Flack, director of marketing at ERA Grizzard Real Estate in Florida advises agents that they don’t need to have a big, over-the-top personality.

And when agents say to her that Facebook videos are just going to be white noise among the competition for consumers’ attention, she tells them: “There’s only one you. We could have thousands of people posting about pool homes, but there’s only one person who is going to represent it in the way you are.”

5. Ignite a conversation

Starting a conversation with an interesting topic can be all it takes: “I will post a question about real estate and tag a dozen or so past clients who may have commentary to add. It results in a ton of comments, often sparks compliments on our path service and typically leads to a referral,” said an experienced St. Louis-based agent in Inman’s Facebook lead generation survey.

Here, a Realtor got a huge response to her post about a home design trend (barn doors) and simple call out: Love them or hate them?

Check out a list of other 2017 home design trends that might spark discussion.

6. Save paid ads for the prettiest (or most unusual) pictures

Chris Smith, co-founder of Curyator, advises agents: “Don’t use Facebook ads for all listings; use them for the special ones. And if an ad is doing well, push the foot to the pedal and increase its exposure. Don’t set it and forget it.”

7. Play up price reductions

Don’t forget: You are in sales and everyone loves a bargain: “A price reduction ad reached 35,392 people, got 11,161 post engagements for $164.71 or about $0.01 per post engagement,” said a happy team owner in Phoenix, in response to Inman’s survey.

8. Spend on boosting

You can boost a post when you create it or after you publish it, and it may appear in your audience’s newsfeed next to things they care about.

9. Set up a ‘coming soon’ campaign

“Coming soon” campaigns showcase images or a video of a property before it hits the market. You can set it up so that if users want more, they have to provide their name, email and phone details through a lead capture form.

You can also retarget coming soon listings to people who have visited your website.

10. Connect to a landing page

Or send people directly to your website, where they have the opportunity to schedule a meeting or reach out to learn more.

Need quick way to keep track of these ideas? Here’s an easy checklist:

