Location Inc., the operator of NeighborhoodScout, has rolled out a new data platform for banks and investors that forecasts home price trends at a hyperlocal level."Investors and mortgage bankers have typically used historical appreciation rates as a 'baseline' for future performance, or broad-based ZIP code-level data that doesn’t take into account all-important local neighborhood trends," Location Inc. said in a press release.Price appreciation can vary dramatically within a ZIP code.Location Inc.'s Scout Vision Enterprise is designed to capture these differences, serving up three and five-year price predictions for what the company calls "micro-neighborhoods," which are nearly 10 times as small as a typical ZIP code.Businesses can use this data to better evaluate non-performing loans and mortgage underwriting risk, or to figure out where to concentrate their marketing efforts. The data is available through an application programming interface (API) o...
Most Read
by Amber Taufen | 5 days
by Amber Taufen | 1 day
by Gill South | 1 day
by Gill South | 5 days
by Amber Taufen | 5 days
Related Articles
by Teke Wiggin | on Mar 2, 2017
by Teke Wiggin | on Jul 6, 2015
by Matt Johnson | on Dec 10, 2015
Comments