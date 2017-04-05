BrokerageMortgage

Location Inc. unveils hyperlocal home price forecasts for banks, lenders

New dataset features predictions at the 'micro-neighborhood' level -- 10 times smaller than a ZIP code
by Staff Writer
Published 48 min ago

Location Inc., the operator of NeighborhoodScout, has rolled out a new data platform for banks and investors that forecasts home price trends at a hyperlocal level."Investors and mortgage bankers have typically used historical appreciation rates as a 'baseline' for future performance, or broad-based ZIP code-level data that doesn’t take into account all-important local neighborhood trends," Location Inc. said in a press release.Price appreciation can vary dramatically within a ZIP code.Location Inc.'s Scout Vision Enterprise is designed to capture these differences, serving up three and five-year price predictions for what the company calls "micro-neighborhoods," which are nearly 10 times as small as a typical ZIP code.Businesses can use this data to better evaluate non-performing loans and mortgage underwriting risk, or to figure out where to concentrate their marketing efforts. The data is available through an application programming interface (API) o...

Article image credited to John Wollwerth / Shutterstcok

Comments