Real estate agents and brokers around the world turn to Inman News first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the industry. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.

Apply here

The Associate Editor is responsible for helping the Managing Editor lead and guide Inman’s team of full-time staff writers and part-time contract writers; provide feedback and edit staff writer stories; produce and manage daily and weekly articles; wrangle copy; pitch story ideas; monitor news feeds; work with analytics to gauge success of stories; proofread staff and contributor content; and oversee the deployment of two daily editorial content headline emails.

Key Performance Indicators

Quantity and quality of stories produced by assigned writers

Deadline management against stated goals

Growth of readership against team objectives

Quality and quantity of associate editor’s bylines when news week requires overflow

Publishing clean copy

Key Responsibilities

Manage assigned writers; meeting content deadlines

Setup, proof and edit stories in WordPress for publishing

Help Managing Editor scan newswires for daily stories

Lead production on the daily afternoon headlines email

Story production and development tracking

Enterprise story idea management with writers

Manage writers’ content tracker cards (on Trello platform) and ensure formatting, art and content are polished and ready for publication

Alert editor when story reaches newsletter-lead quality and work with editor to prioritize stories

Apply AP Style, Inman Style to first and second read edits in addition to checking for spelling and grammatical errors

Scanning site for errors; alerting writers/managing editor to consistent errors

Help maintain and update Inman style guide as needed

Communication on team instant messenger platform (Slack) and participation in weekly meetings

Key skills and knowledge

AP style and WordPress

Ability to write and edit clean, creative copy that adheres to journalistic standards

Experience in digital publishing preferred; multimedia (video, podcasts, infographics) experience a plus

Problem-solving and critical thinking abilities with an analytical and process-oriented mindset

Responsiveness and ability to self-start and be highly productive in remote setting

Ability to communicate clearly and articulate concepts and ideas

Thick skin and a true self-starter who can act decisively in complex environments

Brings energy and passion to everything they do, and will not be afraid to roll-up his/her sleeves to tackle projects both big and small

If you are looking for a high-profile, fast-paced and entrepreneurial place to work, Inman is the place to be.

The new associate editor will be joining a high-performance team of doers who are hard-working and passionate about raising the real estate IQ through delivering the best industry news on the Web.

Inman is an equal opportunity employer committed to building an inclusive workplace environment.

This is a full-time, remote position.

Apply here