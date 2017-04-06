Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

If you’re going to sell your home, at least put some pants on. That’s what today’s guest, Jay Thompson, wanted to say to a pair of homesellers. Listen as Thompson talks about the time he rolled into a showing only to find both owners at home and buck-naked.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown