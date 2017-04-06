In the not-to-distant future, many real estate agents and consumers will be able to use their smartphones to capture 3-D home tours.The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is the only smartphone on the market that offers this functionality, but a handful of other 3-D camera-equipped mobile devices will roll out later this year.New York City-based GeoCV is focused exclusively on designing 3-D home tour apps for such phones.It's already created one that runs on the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, and plans to make the app available to real estate photographers and agents around the country in the coming months.The company recently closed a $1.8 million seed funding round led by Runa Capital, bringing its total funding to $2.5 million. (Emery Capital and some angel investors also participated in the round.) Saving money (and headaches) GeoCV's app will be compatible with a number of other smartphones with 3-D cameras, since they will likely use the same operating software as the Lenovo P...