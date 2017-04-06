According to the United Nations, at least 100 million people around the world are homeless, while an additional 1.6 billion people lack adequate housing -- a problem that negatively impacts the mental, emotional and physical well-being of those affected and stifles the growth of the communities they live in.Giveback Homes and Concierge Auctions are joining forces to do something about it.Over the past four years, Giveback Homes has been on a mission to provide families across the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean with the foundation for a better life and community, one home at a time.Since 2015, the organization has built more than 50 homes in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Haiti, and they're on track to double that number this year alone thanks to their new Key for Key partnership with Concierge Auctions.Over the next year, Concierge Auctions has pledged to donate a portion of every sold home's sales price toward building homes for families in Nicaragua -- the ...