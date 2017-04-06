Gary Gold’s listing and selling of the Playboy Mansion came about as the result of helping three different people for no instant gratification. You never know what connection, conversation or gesture could lead to the phone call of your dreams.

Real estate’s ups and downs can give even the best agents whiplash — on any day you could win big or have multiple escrows fall apart.

But one of the keys to opening the doors for anything to happen is to keep moving. You won’t find success sitting at home watching Judge Judy. It won’t happen for you if you don’t ever go to work.

If you’re working you’re listings, making a lot of calls, getting creative with your marketing — even going out to dinner! — you’re engaging. You’re networking. You’re happening, so opportunities will come.

Gold is that go-to person for a lot of people — “Hey, if you ever have a question about real estate, call me; I’m here to help you.”

It’s about being of service without the expectation of something in return.

Here, in episode six of Voodoo Agent, Gold doesn’t leave you with an assignment, but a mindset. You never know what’s coming next.

As Tony Robbins says, the quality of your life is largely based on the quality of the questions you ask yourself.

Gold asks himself, with every phone call: “Where is the magic here?”