Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. ProsperWorks is a CRM built for users of Google's G Suite. Platforms: Browser-agnostic extension for Chrome; apps for iOS, Android Ideal for: Teams, boutique brokerages, individual agents Top selling pointsGoogle-based user experience Uses Google search automation to populate contacts Pure CRM, not weighed down with excessive features Use from Gmail or full web appTop concernsProsperWorks may require longer ramp-up for those not familiar with Google's G SuiteWhat you should know ProsperWorks is Google's most recommended CRM for use with its G Suite of productivity software. It's a color-coded, Gmail-powered solution for agents who don't necessarily need the enterprise-level commitment and marketing prowess of tools like Top Producer, Contactually or Chime.Hybrid brokerage Houwzer gives it high marks.System functions: Deta...
- Gmail users will find this ProsperWorks easy to learn and highly integrated.
- Good option for smaller teams and agencies who want to avoid using industry-specific CRMs.
