In the Miami Beach real estate market, agent Nick Quay doesn't so much cold call or door knock -- he calls it "dock knocking."An adept paddleboard racer, he will arrive in the bay of one of Miami's many islands or waterfront areas with his cute rescue dog, Mia (in her life jacket, of course), and strike up conversations with people in the area."There's always a ton of stuff going on, people playing football and volleyball," he said.The keen marketer had shirts made up for this type of occasion, so people know he is an agent.Photo credit: Robert Sullivan photography with special thanks: Zari Alvarez and Nancy Corey"If I'm going to be in a certain neighborhood, I might have an image of the neighborhood on the shirt -- one of the waterfront homes that I'd like to sell there, for instance," he said.Quay, whose average home sale is around $700,000, would like to sell more attractive $5 million to $6 million waterfront homes, and with that in mind, it's important to ...