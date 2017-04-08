While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

This week’s deals

April 4

Paradym, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Supplier, is announcing an expansive digital marketing partnership with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty family of companies. This partnership provides Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty and its team of over 800 sales professionals in 13 offices across North Carolina access to Paradym’s suite of automated and customizable marketing tools.

Mother Lode Holding Company (MLHC), one of the largest independent title agencies in the West, announced significant expansion of its Texas operation. For the first time in its 16-year history in the state of Texas, MLHC will be opening retail branches branded Texas National Title in several Texas markets beginning in April 2017 under the direction of industry veteran, David Tandy.

April 5

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty agents now have access to the Moxi Engage CRM from Moxi Works, which is fully integrated into an advanced automated marketing platform from Imprev, Inc. “There’s a great technology race in real estate that has brokerages scrambling to add the latest innovations to gain a competitive edge and attract new agents,” said Matthew Rand, managing partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, which operates 26 offices with 1,000 agents. “But agents are suffering from tool fatigue: There are too many disconnected apps and tools offered to agents without a focused plan from the broker to tie them all together.”

The first version of the new Juwai.com-Tencent online channel is now live. As promised in January, the partnership has created a new international property channel. “The biggest countries, in terms of number of listings in this first stage, are the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Thailand and Japan,” said Charles Pittar, CEO of Juwai.com, in a statement. “In total, however, we will have property listings from as many as 65 countries on the joint platform.”

April 6

Lion & Orb, a real estate public relations startup, has been chosen as agency of record by Adwerx, the leading provider of localized digital advertising for over 40,000 U.S. real estate agents and brokers. This comes on the heels of Adwerx’s recent announcement of a partnership with @properties, the largest independent real estate brokerage firm in Illinois, to provide automated digital advertising for all listings. “As we continue to expand our offerings and deliver game-changing technology, we felt it was the perfect time to bring on Lion & Orb,” said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “They have a reputation of excellence in real estate relations and already work with many of our partners and influencers.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE), a Realogy brand, announced that its technology strategy is now powered by Realogy’s proprietary Zap platform, a web, mobile and CRM solution for the brand, brokers and affiliated agents that is launching BHGRE into a new arena of technology competitiveness. With this launch, the brand’s website, bhgre.com, is interconnected with its affiliated brokers’ and agents’ sites on a single platform designed to provide an exceptional service experience to consumers and an insights-driven business approach to brokers and agents.

