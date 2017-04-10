Are you looking for a simple, effective approach for how to use Facebook for real estate leads?

Although generating real estate leads with Facebook is still a relatively new strategy when compared to old-school marketing techniques like door-knocking and farming, it’s been around long enough for certain strategies to clearly outshine others.

Below, we’ve put together three proven steps you should implement now to start generating more real estate leads with Facebook.

Make a Facebook page for your real estate business

Although many real estate agents use their personal profiles for real estate marketing, having a Facebook page is absolutely essential if you want to start generating more real estate leads.

By using a Facebook page, instead of a personal profile, you will benefit from search engine indexing, the ability to use Facebook advertising features and access to user analytics.

So, not only will you be able to generate more traffic and leads, but with the data from Facebook Insights, you can also discover what is working and who you are reaching and then use that data for more effective lead generation.

Use Facebook advertising to generate real estate leads

With a real estate Facebook page, you will also be able to take full advantage of Facebook’s advertising tools and run hyper-targeted ad campaigns.

When used correctly, Facebook ads, combined with landing pages and follow-up systems, offer an unrivaled level of lead-generation potential at a very affordable cost.

Real estate agents can use these ads for seller prospecting, targeting buyers who are likely to move, reaching FSBOs and expireds in their farming area, getting referrals from their sphere of influence and so much more.

With each campaign, be sure to monitor your ad analytics so you’re able to pin down what works and what doesn’t for your business and for your audience.

Post personal, attractive content on a regular basis

Buying or selling a home is an emotional experience. It’s also an experience that is highly dependent on visual aids — especially for buyers.

Because Facebook is both personal and visual in nature, it really is an excellent platform for real estate marketing.

You should strive to reach out and touch your audience with content that hits them on a personal level to generate real estate leads with Facebook.

You can do this with past clients’ success stories, interesting personal details about yourself and your team members or anything else that people will likely connect with.

And always, when possible, share photos that both match your message and make an emotional connection with your audience.

Follow the tips above for how to use Facebook for real estate leads, and you’ll soon see your Facebook lead generation ROI improve. Once you find strategies that work, build on those successes and then explore new ways to generate more buyer leads and seller leads using Facebook marketing.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best selling book “6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny”, the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

