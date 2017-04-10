Would you like to convert more listing appointments into signed listings and more offer negotiations into closed transactions? While most agents concentrate primarily on lead generation, your negotiation skills determine how often those leads turn to dollars in your pocket. When it comes to negotiation, which approaches work best? Is it the hard close, collaboration or gentle persuasion? If you’re ready to unleash your negotiation power, here’s how to do it.1. Begin where you agree A tried and true negotiation strategy is to begin where you agree. For example, if you are representing a seller who receives a ridiculously low offer, persuade your sellers to make a counteroffer, even if it’s full price. In my experience, about 50 percent of the time they end up closing the deal.2. Fast-talking salesperson -- to be or not to be? The “fast-talking salesperson” is a pejorative term that suggests the salesperson will use a quick rate of speech as a way of inhibiting cl...