Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Real estate agents are witness to the birth of automated marketing. From Facebook lead-capture bots to MailChimp's sales automation tools, our marketing tools are growing more sophisticated every day.Despite such advancements, traditional farming tactics will never cease being effective. This is why ProspectsPlus remains such a popular marketing tool across the industry.It helps that the direct mail and print marketing company deftly leverages technology to assist its customers in traditional outreach efforts.The company's most recent update takes its streamlined approach one step further.ProspectsPlus' new mobile direct mail system, or ThreeClickPostcards, empowers agents to create and mail postcards in three steps from their smartphone or tablet.In a press release, the company describes the three-step process accordingly:Snap a pictu...
- Software automatically creates radius list of nearby homeowners.
- This is a great way for agents to add a traditional mailing component to their digital marketing efforts.
