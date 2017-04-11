The agenda for Inman Connect San Francisco, which includes more than 150-plus sessions covering the most timely, thought-provoking and informative topics in real estate, is now live.

There’s plenty of fodder for everyone — agents, brokers, marketers and tech executives alike.

During the week-long event, August 7-11, attendees will gain insights into the trends taking over the industry and get practical strategies for applying them to grow their businesses.

Connect festivities kick off on Sunday night, August 6, with a Sci-Fi movie viewing for Hacker Connect attendees. Monday, choose between two great, single-day events (these each require a separate ticket) including Hacker Connect for real estate technologists and Indie Broker Summit for independent brokers.

Tuesday starts with Tech Connect, a three-hour program dedicated to getting you up-to-speed on the best platforms and technologies to drive your business forward.

From fast-paced tech tips that you can implement immediately, to long-term strategies on everything from chatbots, data-powered farming and online lead generation, get ready to walk away informed and with a plan of attack for better utilizing technology in your business.

Breakout tracks and inspiring speakers

Tuesday afternoon agents and brokers will have their own dedicated breakout tracks during Agent Connect and Broker Connect.

Agents will hear from leaders in the industry on a range of topics, including overcoming buyer and seller objections, going from solo to team and using video to grow your sphere of influence.

Brokers will learn how to combat downturns and recession-proof their business and get an inside look at the viability of the newest brokerage models on the scene.

Wednesday through Friday, attendees will spend each morning being inspired by stories of innovation, perseverance and change during general sessions, with presentations from speakers including: Scott Stratten, President of Un-Marketing; Amy Bohutinsky, COO of Zillow; and Vivienne Wang, neuroscientist and entrepreneur.

Afternoon breakout sessions on Wednesday will include special intensive workshops dedicated to: Marketing, MLS and Startups.

Thursday breakouts will feature a rousing Provoke track where some of the most controversial topics in real estate will be discussed and a Leadership track featuring tips and takeaways from savvy and successful women leaders.

Put on your fancy shoes and walk the red carpet at Inman’s Annual Innovator Bash, on Thursday night where the industry meets to celebrate the future of real estate and the visionaries leading the way.

And don’t even think about missing out on Friday’s sessions where you’ll get one-on-one time with the industry’s most well-known leaders during Meet the Leaders Roundtables, followed by featured sessions on how to sell your company or book of business. The week is not to be missed!

The Inman Connect agenda was curated with guidance from the Connect Advisory group, which includes:

Sean Carpenter, Coldwell Banker

Vija Williams, Keller Wiliams

Vanessa Bergmark, Red Oak Realty

Jim Walberg, Pacific Union

Tom Flanagan, The Group Inc.

Joe Garcia, Mark Spain Real Estate

Laura Brady, Concierge Auctions

Matt Beall, Hawaii Life

Kenny Truong, Climb

Kendyl Young, Diggs

J. Philip Faranda, J. Philip Faranda Real Estate

Wendy Forsythe, T3 Group

Kevin Hawkins, Wav Group

Anne Jones, Windermere

Denee Evans, CMLS

Don’t miss the chance to attend this one-of-a-kind industry event. With hundreds of speakers, engaging sessions and not-to-miss networking events, Connect provides all the opportunities needed for agents and brokers to cultivate and grow their business.

Additional speakers will be announced soon. Register today to secure the best rate available.

