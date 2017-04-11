New agent? No problem!We’ve all been there at some point in our careers -- new to the industry, learning as we go.You might assume those with connections in real estate have an immediate advantage, but the successful agents in your area all began at the same starting line: Having to select the right brokerage, learning the ins and outs of the business, building on their sphere of influence and getting the word out about their profession.Here are some great things you can do as a new agent to overcome the odds of failure. 1. Select the right brokerage As with any house, setting a proper foundation is key to building a stable home, and the same applies to selecting the right brokerage.An environment that constantly challenges you to be your best, holds you accountable for your activities and provides you with meaningful continuing education will shape your perspective and how you approach each day.You might ask yourself:How is the staff? What about inter...