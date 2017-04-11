The barn that would make Old MacDonald jealous

One of realtor.com's most-viewed listings of the week
by Staff Writer
Today 11:26 A.M.

Old MacDonald had a farm, and on that farm, he had a home theater, heated saltwater pool and luxurious guest house. Sounds a bit different from the old nursery rhyme, huh?

One of the most popular listings on realtor.com this week is a 6,018 square-foot barn situated on 16 acres of lush fields and pastures complete with a private pond. What was once home to chickens, cows and sheep is now the perfect abode for a family of city slickers with a penchant for outdoor activities, cooking and entertainment.

You’ll have to put down a pretty penny to experience lush country life though — the home is on the market for $1,043,000.

The outside of the barn.

 

Why go to the theater when you have one of your own?

 

High ceilings are the name of the game.

 

A deck overlooking the 16 acres of fields and pastures.

 

A spacious kitchen for entertaining family and friends.

Presented by: Lori Vogel
Brokered by: William Raveis Real Estate – Middletown Main Office

