The barn that would make Old MacDonald jealous

Old MacDonald had a farm, and on that farm, he had a home theater, heated saltwater pool and luxurious guest house. Sounds a bit different from the old nursery rhyme, huh?

One of the most popular listings on realtor.com this week is a 6,018 square-foot barn situated on 16 acres of lush fields and pastures complete with a private pond. What was once home to chickens, cows and sheep is now the perfect abode for a family of city slickers with a penchant for outdoor activities, cooking and entertainment.

You’ll have to put down a pretty penny to experience lush country life though — the home is on the market for $1,043,000.

Presented by: Lori Vogel

Brokered by: William Raveis Real Estate – Middletown Main Office

