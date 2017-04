Byron Lazine and Tim Bray debate whether listing agents should be present during the appraisal.

Bray says yes, but only if that agent can add value to the process. If you’re going to just open the door and let the person in, forget it.

Lazine believes that you should make the job of the appraiser as easy as possible through the use of technology; nine times out of 10 he’d say no, an agent doesn’t have to go.

To hear more on the debate, watch to the whole video.