Who best understands what an agent needs to be successful?

Brokers. Coaches. Training programs. Facebook groups. Colleagues and family and friends -- when it comes to preparing an individual real estate agent for success, everybody has an opinion about what to do and how to do it.But whose opinion is most valid?Publisher Brad Inman posed this question on the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group.Here were some options for "who knows best" that Inman offered:Peers Spouse Broker Manager Agent himself/herself OtherWhat's the consensus? Who knows best Of more than 30 comments left on this informal poll, about half of them (15) said the one person who knows best what an agent needs is that individual agent."Everybody does it differently," said Marblehead, Massachusetts, agent Jack Attridge.Berkley, Massachussetts, broker Chris Lazarus says that he tells each of his agents, "I'm not here to define success for you. I'm here to help you reach your own definition."Houston agent Nicole Lopez agr...