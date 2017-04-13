Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Nobody wants to be shamed in the public! Today’s guest, Kevin Tengan, will talk about the time another real estate agent not only publicly harassed him for not signing in at an open house but also chased him out of the house and down the block!

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown