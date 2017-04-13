Get more local clients and referrals with Parkbench.com

It’s fun and easy to build both your brand and your local client base using a Parkbench Neighborhood Website. Plus, it enables you to give back to your community while you grow business within it.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

Mututally beneficial networking with community businesses that yields a new source of client referrals

Comprehensive, useful neighborhood websites that net you more leads

Effective lead-gen using interview-based prospecting

Let Parkbench’s unique marketing system establish you as a business wiz and a giving community leader!

