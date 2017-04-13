Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘hosts’ an open house

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green should probably stick to basketball.

That becomes abundantly clear in realtor.com’s latest “My Home Court” hidden camera ad campaign, in which the six-foot-seven forward poses as a real estate agent and pretends to host an open house under the supervision of Pacific Union International listing agent Teresa Baum.

A few clues that he might not be the real deal: His too-short khaki pants, fake glasses and bizarre touring behavior, including checking himself out in the mirror and unsuccessfully demonstrating that a room is sound proof to a group of unsuspecting buyers.

The video debuted at Oracle Arena, the Warriors’ home court.

“Humor is an essential part of our brand and helps us connect with our audience in a powerful way,” said Andrew Strickman, head of brand and chief creative for realtor.com, in a statement. “This video leverages our relationship with the Warriors to approach humor in a new way, which is important for staying fresh and relevant to our audience.

“Buying a home can be stressful, and having Draymond make these home buyers laugh reinforces our mission to make the homebuying process simple, enjoyable and efficient.”

Watch out, Elizabeth Banks, you’ve got company!

