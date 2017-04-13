How one agent uses ‘feeder markets’ to snag high-end clients

When Lisa Kudrow (yes, of Friends fame) and her husband, Michel Stern, were gearing up to sell their condo in Park City, Utah, there was really only one agent who was right for the job.That would be Paul Benson, the Engel & Völkers team lead who's the go-to agent if you want to sell a home in Park City to a high-end buyer who probably doesn't already own property there.He's developed "feeder markets" in Northern and Southern California, New York and Austin, Texas -- and his marketing in those areas has established him as a trustworthy luxury agent who's deeply familiar with Park City.Kudrow and Stern had "really decked out" the "average ski condo," Benson said, and so they were naturally interested in capturing a high return for their investment. "We needed to obtain a new record price for the building."That wouldn't happen with a buyer from Park City, which Kudrow and Stern knew; they were also friends with a client who'd been very happy with Benson's services ...