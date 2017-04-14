Building a high-performance real estate team

Save My Spot

It takes an extensive grasp of tech advances and how they’re transforming the industry, as well as an innate understanding of the generational challenges brokers and agents face to assemble a functional real estate team.

Real estate coach Travis Robertson and Chime Technologies have nailed the formula for building a successful, high-performing team.

In this webinar, you’ll learn why some teams perform better than others and how you can push yours to thrive, using the right combination of:

Team structure

Compensation plans

Support systems

Save My Spot

Brought to you by Chime — save dozens of hours each month and run your business with profit-making and joy-bringing efficiency, using integrated CRM, IDX, marketing and communication.