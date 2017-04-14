In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates shares why he loves Facebook Live as well as how real estate agents can make it work for them.
Facebook Live is a terrific medium. There’s a lot of noise on social media, but if you can gain an audience’s trust through valuable content, you can gain that customer base.
Here are a few ways to use it:
- Pull back the curtain by showing a home staging
- Do interviews to help educate homebuyers and sellers
- Use Facebook Live to do presentations
The thing about Facebook Live is use it sparingly, use it with respect, be prepared and deliver great content.
