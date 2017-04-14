In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates shares why he loves Facebook Live as well as how real estate agents can make it work for them.

Facebook Live is a terrific medium. There’s a lot of noise on social media, but if you can gain an audience’s trust through valuable content, you can gain that customer base.

Here are a few ways to use it:

Pull back the curtain by showing a home staging

Do interviews to help educate homebuyers and sellers

Use Facebook Live to do presentations

The thing about Facebook Live is use it sparingly, use it with respect, be prepared and deliver great content.