facebook live for real estate

How to showcase your real estate skills on Facebook Live

You can build rapport with potential clients through your videos
Today 3:00 A.M.

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates shares why he loves Facebook Live as well as how real estate agents can make it work for them.

Facebook Live is a terrific medium. There’s a lot of noise on social media, but if you can gain an audience’s trust through valuable content, you can gain that customer base.

Here are a few ways to use it:

  • Pull back the curtain by showing a home staging
  • Do interviews to help educate homebuyers and sellers
  • Use Facebook Live to do presentations

The thing about Facebook Live is use it sparingly, use it with respect, be prepared and deliver great content.