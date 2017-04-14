Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. HomeHawk is a Facebook Messenger bot for real estate search. Platforms: Facebook Messenger, browser and apps Ideal for: Tech-savvy agents at all levels seeking warm leads; agents interested in chatbot technologies Top selling pointsRobust knowledge base Heavily promotes Realtor brand Friendly, image-driven chat interface Refers users to local agents and mortgage prosTop concernsAgents who remain cynical of bot tools will have little interest in HomeHawkWhat you should know The chatbot revolution continues.HomeHawk is the most comprehensive real estate chatbot I've demoed.Like most of its competitors, HomeHawk resides on Facebook Messenger. Getting started was as easy as typing, "hi," and "get started."The chat track offers a broad line of questioning to prospective clients that appeals to all levels of potential buyers....
- Like it or not, bots have found their way into the real estate industry.
- HomeHawk has categorized its automated information tools to give consumers an expansive library of data.
