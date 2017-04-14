5 trends shaping 2017 spring homebuying season

"What do buyers want?" It's a simple question with a complicated answer, but realtor.com is making it a bit easier on agents during this red-hot spring buying season by identifying five major trends buyers are pining for. Large backyards, updated garages and kitchens There are plenty of home improvement trends, such as shedquarters, man caves, private bars and blended living spaces, but according to realtor.com, buyers are focusing on the essentials of a home -- backyards, kitchens and garages.Eighty percent of buyers said the kitchen is the most important space in a home, followed by the master bedroom (49 percent) and the living room (42 percent).Baby boomers said they'd rather have an updated garage over an updated living room, and millennials with families tend to prioritize large backyards with plenty of room for children to play.On the other hand, the least-searched features were guesthouses, mother-in-law suites, solar panels and man caves. Pass the 'ranch' Fort...
