Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Would you tap into your network to scrounge up $1.2 million in 48 hours for a client looking to convert on a short sale? That’s what this week’s guest Tim Hur did! Listen as Hur explains how he was able to orchestrate the miraculous deal all the way to close.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown