When Nicole Hamilton created Homeownering.com, the serial homeowner and tech entrepreneur had steam coming out of her ears over a real estate and mortgage industry paradox.Nicole HamiltonIn the pie chart of homebuyer market share, single women claim a slice that’s more than double the size of their male counterparts', but they tend to get an inferior deal on their mortgage despite better payment track records.Indeed, the National Association of Realtors revealed that single females made up 17 percent of buyers in 2016 -- that equates to one million homes -- compared to the 7 percent attributed to single male buyers."That's not a niche; that's a majority," Hamilton said, adding that this group is to be taken seriously."I felt it was a shame that a lot of women are out there looking to buy homes and yet get the worst deal."Hamilton has set up Homeownering.com for women homeowners and buyer hopefuls to better equip them with information and mortgage tools whil...