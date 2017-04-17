IQDial
IQDial, automated dialer software, tracks down missing prospect data

Power dialer can send three calls at once and assist agents who still value the cold call
by Staff Writer
Today 2:45 A.M.
  • Software can help agents track down missing email and phone numbers on past prospects.
  • Working the phones is a time-honored strategy for new agents to understand the nuances of sales.
Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. IQDial is automated dialer software. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile or desktop phones Ideal for: Agents and teams who value cold calling; new agents learning sales Top selling pointsThree calls at once Call control Finds missing data on contactsTop concernsThe growth of automated sales technologies may discourage some agents from adopting a call strategy.What you should know There are plenty of power-dialer systems out there.Finding the right one for your office comes down to what makes one better than another. Cost is most likely also a factor.What I think stands out about IQDial is its backend data completion tools, and it's $35 per month fee.IQDial leverages a number of data search partnerships to find missing customer data.If an agent's uploaded database is lacking a few email addresses or even phone numbers, IQDial...

