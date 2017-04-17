Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. IQDial is automated dialer software. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile or desktop phones Ideal for: Agents and teams who value cold calling; new agents learning sales Top selling pointsThree calls at once Call control Finds missing data on contactsTop concernsThe growth of automated sales technologies may discourage some agents from adopting a call strategy.What you should know There are plenty of power-dialer systems out there.Finding the right one for your office comes down to what makes one better than another. Cost is most likely also a factor.What I think stands out about IQDial is its backend data completion tools, and it's $35 per month fee.IQDial leverages a number of data search partnerships to find missing customer data.If an agent's uploaded database is lacking a few email addresses or even phone numbers, IQDial...
- Software can help agents track down missing email and phone numbers on past prospects.
- Working the phones is a time-honored strategy for new agents to understand the nuances of sales.
