“I’ll take a buyer over a seller every day,” said the young, verbose agent who had been in the business about a year longer than I had. This was back in 2006, and he had just won an award at the sales meeting for closing the most deals. I asked him later why he felt this way. To him, seller clients were demanding, the conversations often stressful. Sellers were rarely satisfied, he quipped. Buyers, on the other hand were on a journey that had a great ending. A year later, he was out of the business. As a new agent, it’s easy to go after the low hanging fruit of buyer's agency. First-time buyers are a lot of fun; they are dreaming of great things for themselves and, if you win their trust by connecting with them, they likely won’t know where your inexperience may be showing up. Sellers, on the other hand, have been involved in at least one transaction before (by definition). They have a better sense of what they want out of an agent, and they have probably been ...