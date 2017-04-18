A wave of innovation is sweeping across the mortgage industry, as big lenders invest heavily in technology and startups pop up left and right. MortgageHippo, a provider of mortgage-origination software that's backed by a real estate brokerage, exemplifies the second group. It recently closed a seed funding round of $2.25 million, raising an additional $1.5 million on top of an initial investment by @properties, a Chicago-based real estate brokerage. MortgageHippo says it delivers a "modern borrowing experience" that helps lenders convert more leads into closings. The startup's website says consumers today want "a seamless digital experience and support from a real human being when necessary" and that its software is "optimized for a multi-channel service that keeps things organized and running smoothly." “The mortgage process can be cumbersome, leading to decreased customer satisfaction, inefficiency and higher origination costs,” said Brian Kaas, managin...
MortgageHippo, backed by @properties, nabs $2.25M
Mortgage software is designed to help lenders offer a 'modern borrowing experience'
