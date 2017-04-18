What’s the buyer’s role in the appraisal process?

In the last episode of Real Estate Raw & Uncut, Lazine and Bray debated whether a listing agent should attend the appraisal.

But from the buyer’s perspective, what is their role?

A lot of times buyers are told it’s unnecessary to attend, but just because that’s the way it’s been done, doesn’t mean that it can’t change.

Bray said that it’s a great idea for the buyer to attend the appraisal, especially if the listing agent is going to be there to make sure the third-party appraiser remains neutral.

Lazine said he thinks the right answer is for no one to go and for all to rely on the appraiser to be a professional.