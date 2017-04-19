Juwai has teamed up with another U.S.-based brokerage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS), to syndicate all of BHHS franchises’ residential listings.

This is the third partnership the Chinese portal has cemented over the past year, further establishing its place as the top resource for Chinese buyers across the globe.

In 2016, Juwai.com handled $14.6 billion worth of inquiries for U.S. real estate listings, a trend that isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

“The Chinese have overtaken all nationalities besides Americans as the leading buyers of property in the U.S.,” said BHHS CEO Gino Blefari in a press release.

“Our efforts through Juwai.com and other existing marketing agreements make it much easier for Chinese real estate buyers to find and shop our network’s property listings.”

The Chinese portal’s more than 2 million monthly users from 400 cities across China and 165 countries around the world will be able to access BHHS listings through banner ads that will run across the site, and a special home page reserved for the brokerage.

Beyond listing information, users will be able to view a statement about the brokerage’s values and history, luxury market forecasts, as well as access to a concierge team to help buyers with translation, questions and referrals.

“This is a real benefit for the Chinese consumers who want to buy property in the USA,” said Juwai.com CEO Charles Pittar in a statement.

“Because of its amazing success and integrity over the years, Berkshire Hathaway is a name that Chinese consumers trust,” he added. “We expect them to respond very well to having the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, its network listings, and its members agents on Juwai.com.

“When Chinese families are making a decision as important as buying overseas property, they want to know they are working with people they can trust.”

In September, Sotheby’s International Realty also announced a property listing agreement with Juwai.com.

Email Marian McPherson