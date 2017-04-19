John Davis takes the reins as sole CEO of Keller Williams

John Davis is now the sole CEO of Keller Williams, while former Co-CEO Chris Heller is moving out of the executive suite, the franchise announced today.

Heller will remain in connection with KW as an operating partner, a regional owner and an advocate for Keller Williams agents.

Just two months ago, Keller Williams announced Davis and Heller as the company’s co-CEOs at its mega conference, Family Reunion.

The franchise announced the most recent news to associates in an email today:

Chris Heller did an incredible job leading us through this transition and has helped to launch several new ventures. Chris is once again changing roles at Keller Williams, which means he will no longer be co-CEO. He will continue to serve as an Operating Partner, a Regional Owner, and an advocate for Keller Williams agents.

We are grateful for Chris’s many contributions to KWRI, including launching our expansion outside of North America. KW Worldwide has now grown to include over 4,000 associates in 100 market centers in 23 countries. Chris was also instrumental in establishing Keller Williams as a market force in Manhattan.

Thank you, Chris, for your many accomplishments on behalf of our people. We are excited to see all you achieve in the next chapter of your Keller Williams career!

This isn’t the first executive shift to take place at the top of KW with these two leaders. Before the co-CEO announcement, in February 2015, Gary Keller announced onstage at Family Reunion that Heller would assume the role of CEO with Davis as president.

