Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. WikiRealty is a platform for agents to share local expertise and promote services. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Agents and teams looking to expand online presence; new agents focused on web-based leads Top selling points Visually engaging SEO benefits Cross-promotion on social media Consumer data insights Top concerns May not interest agents who already have a strong online presence or advertise heavily on portals, though it could serve as a supplement to existing efforts What you should know At the heart of WikiRealty is agents' ability to share local content and position themselves the go-to agent for a specific neighborhood or community. WikiRealty contacted Inman about a new feature that allows agents to upload 360-degree panoramic images to their local content pages with a mobile device. I don't find this...
- It's critical for agents to own their local markets.
- Visual content marketing is crucial to building an influential online presence.
- Agents who commit to WikiRealty's content marketing platform will realize the most benefits.
WikiRealtyLearn more
Comments