Robots can be programed to adhere to the NAR code of ethics always. Robots don’t need sleep or take days off. Buyers would not have to wait for an available human so that they could make an offer. Robots could be programed to truly represent buyers and sellers and even be dual agents without conflict. Brokerages could add to their bottom line because they would not have to pay agents. Continuing education could be increased and would consist of data uploads once a month. Robots can be programed to do no harm to humans in a real estate transaction. Houses could be held open all day, everyday. Humans generally are not afraid that a robot will sell them something. The buyer and seller could truly become the center of the transaction. Robots could be programmed to constantly contact lenders and ask for updates. Robots will not make mistakes on real estate contracts or fail to disclose. Robot real estate agents could take jobs away from sales people, w...