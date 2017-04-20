Property managers: Build a better brand for the long haul

In today’s competitive rental market, reputation is everything. Whether it’s offline or in person, the impression your company makes on your community is a significant indicator of your profitability. The time is now to create a solid brand strategy.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Long-term strategies to help you build a community-first brand that renters love to work with
- How to ditch the “Landlord” label and establish a better brand presence, both in person and online
- Tips for using video to promote brand awareness and positivity
- How smarter hiring can help transform your employees into brand advocates
Brought to you by AppFolio, providers of cloud-based property management software and Inman, the industry’s leading source of real estate information.
Comments