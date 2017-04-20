Property managers: Build a better brand for the long haul

Save My Spot

In today’s competitive rental market, reputation is everything. Whether it’s offline or in person, the impression your company makes on your community is a significant indicator of your profitability. The time is now to create a solid brand strategy.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Long-term strategies to help you build a community-first brand that renters love to work with

How to ditch the “Landlord” label and establish a better brand presence, both in person and online

Tips for using video to promote brand awareness and positivity

How smarter hiring can help transform your employees into brand advocates

Brought to you by AppFolio, providers of cloud-based property management software and Inman, the industry’s leading source of real estate information.