Property managers: Build a better brand for the long haul

Establish (or reestablish) a positive brand in the fiercely competitive rental landscape
by Staff Writer
Today 4:06 P.M.

In today’s competitive rental market, reputation is everything. Whether it’s offline or in person, the impression your company makes on your community is a significant indicator of your profitability. The time is now to create a solid brand strategy.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Long-term strategies to help you build a community-first brand that renters love to work with
  • How to ditch the “Landlord” label and establish a better brand presence, both in person and online
  • Tips for using video to promote brand awareness and positivity
  • How smarter hiring can help transform your employees into brand advocates

