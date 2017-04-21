Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Beycome is a web platform for buying and selling homes without real estate agents. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Consumers not wanting to pay seller commissions in Florida Top selling points Nice home search interface Streamlined offer forms Attractive listing pages Top concerns Among other concerns, what stands out is that it recommends a seller list their home using Zillow's Zestimate. Also, the product is only currently available in Florida. New York is set to launch in May. What you should know I think it's healthy for real estate agents to know how to defend their value against the rise of internet-powered, agent-less transactions. After walking through a demonstration of Beycome, I feel strongly that this product won't be catalyzing the revolution. From a standalone technology perspective, Beycome's tran...
- Software removes the listing agent from the transaction to allow sellers to save on commissions.
- Company is currently active only in Florida, with New York to launch soon.
- Sellers are advised to price their home based on Zillow's Zestimate.
BeycomeLearn more
Comments