Broker Angela Raab interviews F.C. Tucker top producer Laura Turner as part of her 10 questions project.

“100 percent of my business is basically referrals,” Turner said. She’s never paid for a lead.

“I invest in my past, my present clients, and that basically results in my future business though too. So I’d say that my top lead resource is my current client list — past, present and future. And I always keep that up to date and in front of me so that I know what I’m working on and what I’m working toward.”

Turner sends birthday cards, hosts a breakfast with Santa, recognizes people for their accomplishments and stays in tune with what her clients’ families are doing. She believes in staying active in the community.

Want to know more? Check out the full interview above.

