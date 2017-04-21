Google Earth launches stunning new features

Just in time for Earth Day (April 22), Google Earth has relaunched with a number of new features, the most stunning of which is a number of guided tours of buildings designed and built by famed architects Frank Gehry and Zaha Hadid.

Users can view 14 world-famous buildings designed by Hadid and Gehry, that include:

MAXXI museum in Rome

Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

London Aquatics Centre

Bergisel Ski Jump in Innsbruck, Austria

phaeno Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany

Havenhuis in Antwerp, Belgium

Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany

the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis

the Cinémathèque Française in Paris

the Dancing House in Prague

Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington

“Giant Binoculars” Public Art piece

Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California

New York by Gehry skyscraper

Architect buffs can access these tours through Google Earth’s ‘Voyager’ feature that provides 3-D and 2-D visuals, along with “Knowledge Cards” that give a brief history of each building.

In addition to architectural tours, users can take tours of natural wonders such as the Galapagos Islands, Macchu Picchu and the Amazon.

Currently, this feature is only available on desktop, but it will be coming to iOS and Android soon.

