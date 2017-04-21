Gridics, the provider of a collaborative search tool for real estate agents and their clients, has clinched $1.1 million in a seed funding round, and has unveiled a new application designed to streamline the development planning and approval process. The Miami-based startup wants to combine disparate real estate data into software that helps users make better investment decisions "while streamlining fractured processes in the real estate world." Its property search and analysis tool "Market Intelligence" can be integrated into multiple listing services (MLSs) to offer real estate agents a dizzying array of search filters, property data and market reports. Agents can share access to the tool with contacts, providing for a collaborative search experience under which clients and agents can communicate inside the platform. The Miami Association of Realtors (MAR) recently made Market Intelligence available to all members for free earlier this year. One thousand m...
Gridics, provider of property analysis tool, closes $1.1M seed funding round
Company unveils zoning-analysis platform
