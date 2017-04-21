While studying politics at San Diego State University, Stephen Udoff intended to go into city council work. Stephen Udoff But by the time he turned 21, he had officially caught the real estate bug. The purchase of his first investment property along with interning for a real estate firm did the trick. Little did he know that politics would still feature in his future. Next month, as a director on the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) executive committee, the 29-year-old and his colleagues are heading to Sacramento to talk to legislators about industry issues, such as homeownership rights and housing affordability. The president-elect of the Malibu Association of Realtors, the youngest to ever serve in this position, Udoff is an associate partner at Partners Trust Malibu. His client base straddles an interesting mix of wealthy buyers and sellers and people his own age who he knows from college and school. Many are getting ready to buy their first time. Helping ...