During Zillow Group's annual MLS Forum in Las Vegas this week, the real estate giant took the opportunity to announce that more than 10 multiple listing services with more than 180,000 agents combined had signed up for a listing input tool from its Bridge Interactive subsidiary, representing growth in its customer base. 10 more MLSs sign-on to use @ZillowGroup's Bridge technology for listings management. Momentous momentum. https://t.co/zdmnWwLbJ5 — Spencer Rascoff (@spencerrascoff) April 19, 2017 But whether these MLSs represent growth -- and to what extent -- for Bridge is unclear, as at least some of the "new MLS partners" the company touts are not actually new customers. The announcement comes as competition gears up between real estate tech firms peddling listing management platforms -- and their attendant efficiencies -- to brokers and MLSs. In addition to Zillow Group's Bridge, these products include UpstreamRE’s Upstream, CoreLogic’s Trestle, Black Kni...
