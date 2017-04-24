You already know that Facebook is the most effective tool for getting leads flowing into your business. But what’s working right now? We checked in with three agents to see what strategies are getting them results and leads today! Each took a different approach to the content they shared and had one super important thing in common: Facebook ads. No matter how small your marketing budget, you can have massive success with $1-$30 on Facebook as long as your pair your campaign with some organic actions. Check it out! 1. Giveaways There was a time when contests and competitions dominated the social media sphere. In 2017, however, this might seem like an outdated marketing practice. New York agent Kyle Hiscock might beg to differ, though. Check out the results of this Facebook giveaway he did. Hiscock simply made a prize and enticed people to play a little game. He asked them to comment on his post and guess the price of the new listing. Hiscock was able to secu...